Robert Charles Jakobsen Obituary

Mr. Robert Charles Jakobsen, age 66 years, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Rob will be remembered as a good brother, father, grandfather and friend.

Survived by his daughter, Stacey (Mark); son Robert “Robbie”; grandchildren, Michelea (Nick), Hunter and Kai; siblings, Elaine Isaksen, Kristian (Terri), Irene and Karl (Peni); brother-in-law Lionel Roy and many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents, Henry and Rita and sister Patricia Roy.

Special thank you to all of the support staff that have helped Rob over the past 10 years.

Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Pass Lake, Ontario at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. If friends so desire, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

