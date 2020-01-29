|
|
The family of Robert Nastor is saddened to announce his sudden passing on January 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Robert was born on March 21, 1946 in Kamsack, SK to John and Pearl Nastor. With his family he moved to Fort Frances when he was a young boy. Robert, Louise and their family moved to Thunder Bay in 1974. Robert worked in construction all of his life. He loved his years out on his houseboat at Northern Lights Resort where he made good friends and always tried to catch “the big one”. Robert is survived by his three children: Shelly, Kitchener; Jodi (Ken), Sault Ste. Marie; Jonathon (Johanna) Toronto, and their mother Louise DeGagne Nastor, Toronto. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Carter Martin, Jaymee (Braden) Bygrave and Sadie Nastor. He leaves behind his brother Ken Nastor and sister Debbie (Wayne) Virgoe both of Windsor, ON. Robert also will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents John and Pearl Nastor and his parents in-law Amedee and Jessie DeGagne. Robert could always be seen with his two pals in tow, Chester and Sophie. There will be no funeral as per Robert's wishes. A celebration of his life will be held in the Toronto area at a later date.