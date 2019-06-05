|
Mr. Robert DEAN Armstrong, age 46, passed away suddenly as the result of a motorcycle accident in Wisconsin on June 2, 2019. Dean was born January 8, 1973 at McKellar Hospital, and was raised and educated in Lappe and Thunder Bay. He graduated from Lakehead University with a Forest Technology Diploma, then a Bachelor of Arts in English, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. Working as a Forester became his life long career, firstly with Resolute Forest Products and more recently with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry as an Industrial Liaison Officer. He also experienced a short but exciting contract with Neiman Timber in South Dakota. At all of his positions he was recognized for his strong work ethic and exemplary manner in dealing with co-workers, staff and clients. He was very proud of his profession.
Dean enjoyed many outdoor activities including archery, snow machining, motorcycling, hunting and simply spending time in the great outdoors. He was also very involved in strength and body building.
Growing up in Lappe he excelled as a Ninja warrior silently sneaking through the bushes to attack his enemies. He was a charter member of the Coureur de Bois campfire group. Living in Lappe is where he also got his first taste of forestry working as a helper at Pelot's sawmill.
Jayme and Matthew were Dean's proudest accomplishments. He supported all they did and stood with pride as they excelled in wrestling, gymnastics, or any other endeavor. Dean loved his family. Recently, Dean's family grew with the addition of his partner and love Ashley and her two children- Wyeth and Niav.
Dean is survived by his children- Jayme and Matthew as well as his loving partner Ashley Priem, (Wyeth and Niav), his father Bob Armstrong, (Evelyn), sister Lea Poulin, (Steve and daughter Maya) and his Grandma Anita Muzyka. In addition, step brothers Clinton (Erin), Michael (Colleen), stepsister Ashley (Michael), Uncles Michael Muzyka (Betty) and Don Armstrong (Marion). He will also be remembered by many cousins of the Armstrong and Muzyka families. He was predeceased by his mother, Judy, Grandfather John Muzyka and grandparents Ken and Leita Armstrong.
Dean's wit and sense of humour could make you laugh until you cried and he could also engage you in deep and thoughtful conversation. His hilarious antics and infectious laugh often hid that he was compassionate and sensitive. Dean was kind to a fault, and was always a loyal friend. He enjoyed painting and drawing especially with his son Matthew.
The forests and trees surrounding Thunder Bay were Dean's favourite playground. He and Ashley would often hike the Cascades and other trails. Friends may wish to honour Dean by donating to The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority or the charity of your choice.
There will be Visitation at Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street on Saturday, June 8th from 2-4 PM. A Celebration of Dean's life will be held on Sunday, June 9th from 1-4 PM at The Italian Cultural Centre, 132 Algoma St. South. Words of tribute will be offered at 2 PM.
