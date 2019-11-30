|
1926 – 2019
It is with overwhelming sadness Bob's family announce his passing at the age of 92. Surrounded by loved ones, Bob passed peacefully on November 18, 2019, 3 days before his 93rd birthday at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. Bob is survived by daughters Debbie, Darlene (Leonard), Wendy (Scott); sons Bobby (Debbie) and Kenny; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his wife Pearl in 2016 and grandson Matthew in 2017. The last of a very large family, Bob was predeceased by parents Maria Sofia Rajala and John Maenpaa and 13 siblings. Cremation has taken place and a gathering to celebrate Bob will take place in Spring of 2020.