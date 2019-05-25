|
Robert (Bob) George Rae, 84, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019, with his son by his side. Robert was born in Fort William in 1934 to Helen (nee Hall) and George Rae. He graduated from Queen's University with a Chemical Engineering degree in 1958, and he spent 39 years employed with Great Lakes Forest Products as an engineer and manager in the Kraft Mill until his retirement in 1994. Husband of the late Vera (nee Woloshen); they shared 46 years together. Bob was an avid gardener, enjoyed spending time at his East Loon camp, and especially enjoyed time with his friends. Sadly missed by his sister Betty Forslund of Thunder Bay; his 2 children, Kathleen Rae (Brad Scherger) of Edmonton, AB, and Gordon Rae (Suzanne) of North Bay. He was the proud grandfather of Alexander, Michael and Cynthia of Edmonton, AB; Andrew and Jenica of North Bay. Fondly remembered by his nephew Ken Thomas of Calgary. Robert was predeceased by his wife Vera, brother-in-law Donald Forslund, and his parents Helen and George. Cremation has taken place, and a service will be held at 11am on July 13th at First- Wesley United Church with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged as expressions of sympathy.