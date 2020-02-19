|
December 10th, 1934 to February 16th, 2020, at 85 years, Robert Hector Johansson told his last story, drank his last coffee and found his last deal. Known to many in his early years as Bobby Johnson, through his no-nonsense nature and perseverance (aka stubbornness) he lived life on his terms. He spent his younger days on the family farm, no doubt forging his deep-seated work ethic and the significance of family early in his life.
School was not for him and work in construction, forestry and trucking was calling. He had many a story about building roads, hauling wood and life in the work camps through-out Northwestern Ontario. Later, as an equipment operator, in the local construction industry, he had a hand in the early development of many of the suburbs of Thunder Bay as the city grew, all the while keeping busy in his off hours, and sometime late into the night, cutting wood, hauling gravel, running the farm, and buying trucks or equipment. He had a fondness for late night visits with close friends and, above all, a real love of buying and selling things, especially trucks, equipment and livestock. Joining Ontario Hydro in the late 70's he worked at the Thunder Bay Generating Station until his health didn't allow.
After Hydro, his focus was now at home, the farm and his garden. Even with the challenges resulting from various health issues, he didn't hold back in his motivation to provide for his family. There was never a shortage of food or farm adventures, whether it be oversized turkeys or bushels of potatoes, or a non-stop trek to Manitoba for a new tractor or some new animals. Never far from his roots or hard work, he stayed in Slate River on the family farm for almost his entire life.
Predeceased by his parents Gus and Clara, siblings, Tom, Anne, Harold, Fred, Jean and son Robbie. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Ina, daughter Nancy, son Erik and oldest grandchild Kristen. Other treasured grandchildren include, Tara, Janice, Kelvin, Benjamin, and Kurtis, as well as many great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Kakabeka Legion at 12:00 on Saturday February 22, 2020.
