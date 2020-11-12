1/1
Robert J. Fairservice
Mr. Robert J. Fairservice passed away at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital Nov. 1 2020. Robert was born May 29, 1938, raised and educated in New Richmond Quebec where he was a teacher for a short period. In the late 60s he started prospecting in Quebec then moved to North Western Ontario to continue prospecting in the Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay area's. He taught prospecting in 12 Northern Ontario communities in the 70s then went back to prospecting for the rest of his working career. Robert is survived by nieces Susan Mitchell (Terry), Sheila Shaul (Rand), nephews Mitchell (Karen) and Lloyd Fairservice, great nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Alyssa, Jesse, Kimberly, Kristy, Mallorie, Steven and Sterling and great great nieces Abigail, Josephine, nephews, Brett, Kirk, Jesse. He was predeceased by his parents, 2 sisters Lillian, Celeste, brother Gail and nephew Terry. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date in Schreiber Ontario.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
