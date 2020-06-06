



October 2, 1924 – May 29, 2020



With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Robert Gosselin on May 29, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay with his son and daughter by his side. Robert was born to Felix and Yvonne Gosselin in New Britain Connecticut. At the age of 8 he moved to Lyster, Quebec. He eventually made his way to Geraldton, Ontario where he began working in bush camps as a young man. He met the love of life, Frances Carriere and was married in Fort William in 1949. Later they moved to Atikokan where Robert built houses. The family spent many summers camping at Windy. The family moved to Fort William in 1959 where Robert was employed by Sillman Construction as a Carpenter and later became a Superintendent, until his retirement. Robert and Frances spent many winters in Mesa, Arizona where he enjoyed playing Senior Baseball. Summers were always spent at Shebandowan Lake doing what he loved which was fishing. Robert loved to sing, especially when asked at occasions or events he would jump right in. He also sang in the choir at St. Elizabeth Church. Robert loved watching his two favourite sports teams, Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Blue Jays. Robert and his friend Ben Daoust could be seen together at local arenas watching their Great Grandsons playing hockey. They were like Statler and Waldorf from the Muppet Show. Robert is survived by son Joe (Cathy); daughter Rita (Rob) Levanen; 3 grandchildren: Chantal (Sean) Warner, Kristien and Brent; 3 great-grandchildren: Jordan, Turner and Cale; sister Aurore, Monique, Theresa and brother Paul. Predeceased by wife Frances, his parents Felix and Yvonne, brother Laurent, Benoit, Laval, Gerald, Florent and sister Marie-Marthe. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service and celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family of Robert would like to thank the staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor, Spruce Wing for the great care and compassion they gave to our Dad. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. Joseph's Care Group would be greatly appreciated.