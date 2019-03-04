|
|
1957-2019
“Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God” Isaiah 41:10
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our loved one Robert Burns (Bob) at age 61, who resided with his family at Fort William First Nation. He passed away on March 1, 2019 at Hospital with family by his side. He lost his courageous battle with cancer.
Bob's Celebration of Life (Mass) will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at St. Anne's Church at the Fort William First Nation with reception to be held after Mass in the church's rectory.
Bob was born in Pilot Mound, Manitoba to Jim and Esther Burns on July 12, 1957. He married Stephanie on June 29, 1991. He worked in Pipeline Construction for 40+ years and loved his job and family.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Esther Burns, and niece Kristina, and 1st wife Candace.
Bob is survived by his 2nd wife Stephanie, children Dustin and Dawn, brothers Jeff, Tom (Cindy), and Clare, nieces Jenny, Mellissa, nephews Tyler, and Brad, mother in-law Elizabeth, brother in-laws Joe, Chris, and Roland, and sister in-law Camille, nephews Jessie, Nolan, Christopher Jr, and Mitchel, nieces Georjann, Fawn, Michelle, Chelsea, Joelle, and numerous great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to .
Bob Burns will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com