The family of Robert James Myron is saddened to announce his passing on Thursday May 30th, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 24th, 1929 to Nicholas and Michelina he was the youngest of 3 children. While attending high school in Stonewall, Manitoba he excelled at baseball and football. Following graduation he went on to obtain a degree in agriculture from the University of Manitoba. Dad was a jack-of-all-trades, a remarkable salesman and as everyone in Thunder Bay knew, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone as knowledgeable in the roofing industry. He was a diehard Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan and couldn't have been happier to see the Winnipeg Jets return to their hometown. On August 15, 1953 he married the love of his life Margaret Pinkus and they shared 65 years of wedded bliss. They traveled North America coast to coast in their motorhome, went to Hawaii, South America and on two cruises spending the last 25 winters in Mazatlan. Our father was a true romantic and a great family man. Predeceased by his wife Margaret on January 5, 2019, brother William and sister Helen. Survived by his children Jim (Lynne), Lynn (Ian) Hosegood, Patricia Jones, Liz (Donny) Briand, Rob (Pam), 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. As per his wishes cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Salvation Army.
MYRON
MARGARET
Mar. 24, 1930 - Jan. 5, 2019
ROBERT
Sept. 24, 1929 - May 30, 2019
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
A Celebration of Life will be held in honour of Margaret and Robert Myron. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the Valhalla Inn. Stories and favourite memories will begin at 7:30.
