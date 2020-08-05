1/1
Robert James Nicholas Scavarelli
September 11, 1948 – July 22, 2020

On July 22nd, 2020 Robert (Bob) James Nicholas Scavarelli suddenly passed and made his journey to his
final resting place. Predeceased by his parents Joseph "Pipes" and Marie Scavarelli and grandchildren Destiny and Isaac. Survived by his daughters Sonya Scavarelli and Tammy (Daryle) Todd and grandchildren Dakotah (Rachel) and Courtney. He was born on September 11th, 1948 in Thunder Bay, ON and relocated to London, ON in 2000 where a new chapter of his life began. Bob will fondly be remembered to his friends of Bill W as "Loud" or "God" and Dr. Bob. He was a man who walked to the beat of his own drum and didn't mince his words. He believed in hope and that miracles can happen at any age. Bob tried his best to pass this on to everyone he
met. May he finally rest in peace. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in London, ON.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
