

1948 – 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Jeffrey Black, age 72 years, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, with his loving wife and sons at his side at the Timmins Hospice Centre, Timmins, Ontario. Robert (Bob) was a quiet and gentle man, soft spoken, with a kind and caring nature. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kim of 36 years, his son Jeffrey of Thunder Bay, and his son Matthew (Jessica) and grandchildren Carter and Hanna, of Timmins. Also mourning his loss are his sister Lynda Fitzpatrick (Jim) and brother, Randy Black (Barbara) all of Thunder Bay. He will be fondly remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews.Bob worked as a psychiatric nurse at Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital, Thunder Bay, for 28 years, retiring in 2004. He was highly respected by his colleagues and by the residents he served. In his retirement, Robert stayed close to home and enjoyed going for short walks to the corner store to purchase his daily “scratch and lose” tickets. After living in Thunder Bay for 68 years, Bob and Kim moved to Timmins, Ontario in February 2017 to be closer to their grandchildren Carter and Hanna.Bob was predeceased by his mother, Marion Black in 2008, and his father Robert C. Black in 2010, Thunder Bay.Bob was a modest and caring family man. We love you and we know you are at peace. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.