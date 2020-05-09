It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mr. Robert John Sherlock (Ace) and April 28, 2020. He was born May 3rd, 1942. He worked for the Board of Grain Commission for 30 years. He was a member of the Port Arthur Curling Club and made many good friends there, especially Wendy and Jodi. Robert is survived by his partner Bets Bovin, daughter Stephanie Sherlock, step-daughters Lorrie Ball and family, Lana Affolter and family, grandchildren Sevyn, Keny Jaze, Jaxen and Ryder, brother Jim (Beverley), nephew Jim and family. He was predeceased by his father Howard, mother Katherine and niece Tracy. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.