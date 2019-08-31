Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Levesque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Levesque

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Levesque Obituary

Mr. Robert Joseph Alphonse Levesque, age 70 years, passed away at his home in Thunder Bay, Ontario on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Robert was born April 11, 1949 in Sainte-Hélène, Quebec.

He is survived by his daughters; Nancy and Marie-Claude, sons Eric and Gabriel as well as his many grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

“I rest in peace. Don't be sad, because where I am now there is no sickness and no suffering.”

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpler Times Cremation
Download Now