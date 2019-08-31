|
Mr. Robert Joseph Alphonse Levesque, age 70 years, passed away at his home in Thunder Bay, Ontario on Friday, August 16, 2019. “I rest in peace. Don't be sad, because where I am now there is no sickness and no suffering.”
Robert was born April 11, 1949 in Sainte-Hélène, Quebec.
He is survived by his daughters; Nancy and Marie-Claude, sons Eric and Gabriel as well as his many grandchildren.
