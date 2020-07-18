



November 17, 1951

July 15, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bob Rybar announce that he passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning July 15, 2020. He was born in Fort William to parents Joseph and Mary Rybar and attended St. Peter's School and Selkirk High School. Bob enjoyed sports, playing both hockey and football, the latter with Selkirk Rams. He married September 22, 1972 to Maureen (nee Perrons) and together they raised 2 wonderful children.Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter and spent a lifetime doing both with family and friends. Fishing was a source of great joy and peace at several lakes but especially at Pakashkan Lake. He bears the scars of the teeth from a large pickerel that bit him on the calf after it was landed in the boat. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time in the bush and loved summers spent at his trailer at Silver Lake. Bob enjoyed cooking for his family and his Bon Bons, cabbage rolls, sauerkraut and haluski dinners were a favourite as well as making perogies with his daughter. His pride in his family was evident in his joy in time spent with children and especially his two beautiful granddaughters. He was a long-time member of the Slovak Legion and enjoyed volunteering there. Bob had a 35 year career as a journeyman pipefitter at Abitibi Fort William papermill, where he met many life-long friends.Bob is survived by his wife, Maureen, son Patrick (Jennifer) and their two daughters, Amy and Grace, daughter Ann-Marie (Cory Corbett), brother James Rybar (Judy), Aunt Ethel Bay, numerous nephews, nieces and many cousins. He is also survived by in laws, Robert Perrons, Greg Perrons (Cathy) and Mavis Prattes (Norman).He was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Mary Rybar, aunt and uncle Ann & Roy Galandzy, uncle William Bay and mother and father-in-law, Thomas & Margaret Perrons.Visitation will take place at the Blake Funeral Chapel (200 May Street South) on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. with private prayers taking place at 7:00 p.m. Those wishing to attend visitation are asked to please RSVP through Bob's obituary page on the Blake Funeral Chapel website, or by phone at 623-6446. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's R.C. Church (700 McIntosh Street) on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Due to attendance restrictions at the church, the family requests an RSVP to 473-4624.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.