Robert Lannon
March 5, 1949
– November 20, 2020

It is with sadness that we mark the passing of John Robert Lannon. He was predeceased by his parents Cecile Lannon (nee Gratton) and George Walter Lannon, and his older brother Paul. He is survived by his daughter Seren and his younger siblings Valerie, Art and Cathi.

Robert grew up in Thunder Bay where he attended St. Mary's elementary school, St. Patrick's high school and Lakehead University where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Manitoba.

While his work life took him in various directions, he was an artist at heart. He loved telling stories through his writing and through music, where he enjoyed both piano and guitar. But his greatest pride and love was for his daughter Seren.

Robert lived most of his adult life in Ontario but also lived in BC from time to time. While he suffered from arthritis he spent the last years of his life relishing Pender Island on the west coast. He was active in the community, giving special support to the local mini-bus service that aided him and others with medical needs.

He will be remembered as a generous friend and for his humour and “gift of the gab.” May he rest in peace.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
