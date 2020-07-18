1/1
Dr. Robert McCay Bannatyne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Robert McCay Bannatyne, age 79, passed away July 14, 2020 at TBRHSC. Dr. Bob was born in Paisley, Scotland and earned his medical degree in Glasgow before moving to Canada, where he was a Microbiologist at the Hospital for Sick Children and St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, and a Professor at U of T. He also lived and worked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and retired in Thunder Bay after working at the TBDHU Travel Clinic. He had a passion for travel, fine dining, and a good bottle of wine or scotch. Bob was predeceased by his wife Lois last summer and will be missed by his daughter Leslie McEachern (Rick), son Ian Bannatyne (Carrie Pettit), and grandchildren Carter, Calvin and Angela McEachern.

He is survived by his brother James Bannatyne (Jennifer), nieces Fiona and Lynne, and their families in Scotland; brothers-in-law Jim Mercer (Mary-Adelle Moore) and David Mercer (Gina) and their families.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bob's life will be held in Scotland at a later date. If friends desire, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be appreciated.

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved