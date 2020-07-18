Dr. Robert McCay Bannatyne, age 79, passed away July 14, 2020 at TBRHSC. Dr. Bob was born in Paisley, Scotland and earned his medical degree in Glasgow before moving to Canada, where he was a Microbiologist at the Hospital for Sick Children and St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, and a Professor at U of T. He also lived and worked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and retired in Thunder Bay after working at the TBDHU Travel Clinic. He had a passion for travel, fine dining, and a good bottle of wine or scotch. Bob was predeceased by his wife Lois last summer and will be missed by his daughter Leslie McEachern (Rick), son Ian Bannatyne (Carrie Pettit), and grandchildren Carter, Calvin and Angela McEachern.



He is survived by his brother James Bannatyne (Jennifer), nieces Fiona and Lynne, and their families in Scotland; brothers-in-law Jim Mercer (Mary-Adelle Moore) and David Mercer (Gina) and their families.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bob's life will be held in Scotland at a later date. If friends desire, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be appreciated.



