Mr. Robert “Bob” McKellar, age 89 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital. Please sign the
Bob was born on August 24, 1930 in Grandview, Manitoba to John Robert and Catherine McKellar. He was an outdoors-man and loved fishing and to golf as much as he could each summer. Bob was a self proclaimed prospector, collecting rocks that might be worth their weight in gold. His yard was something he took great pride in – finding each weed and making sure to get it all out. He was an Iron Worker by trade and a proud member of Local 759. Bob was a social man who made friends easily, his daily trips to Wal-Mart for coffee in the afternoon were always a delight. Bob had a love for planes and he was a supporter of the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum in Hamilton, Ontario, where they have a Lancaster Bomber.
Survived by his spouse, Isobel Cyrette; children, Belinda (Dave) Robertson, Howard (Elsie) Meshake and Delores Cyrette (Tom Sinclair); grandchildren, Jessica, Howard Jr., Sylvia, Bobbi-Lee and Cody; great grandchildren, Alexis and Heath; nephews, John and Bill and nieces Jill, Joanne and Judy.
Predeceased by his grandsons, Donald Robertson and Kris Lyons; his parents and siblings Ken McKellar and Catherine Grout.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.
