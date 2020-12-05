Robert Michael Isberg, Bob, 89 years of age, passed away on Thursday, November 26th, 2020.



Born in Fort Francis Ontario, Bob was the proud son of Jessie and Norman Isberg. He worked for the gas company for many years and then created a most successful heating business in Thunder Bay.



Our precious Dad was a diligent, hard working father whose work ethic was to be commended. He loved nature, music, crib, fishing and his family. These were among the many valuable lessons he taught us.



Bob is survived by his daughters, Heidi Isberg and Kathleen Roth, son-in-laws, Don Linge and Dennis Roth, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother Gary Isberg, and nephew Terry Pert, all of whom he loved deeply.



Bob Isberg's ashes will be left at his most coveted place on the planet, our family cottage in Ignace, Ontario.



Precious Pops was deeply loved and will be sadly missed!



Donations to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated.