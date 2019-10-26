|
Robert Morley, aged 65, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice, with family at his side, on Monday, October 21st.
He was a good, kind-hearted man.
Bob was born on October 19, 1954, in Emo, Ontario. He was raised in Abitibi camps before moving to Thunder Bay with his parents, Morley and Margaret, brother Gary, and brother and best friend Jake. He loved hockey, baseball, racing cars – and, above all, his family.
He worked most of his career as a heavy duty mechanic and heavy equipment operator with Abitibi. In more recent years, he owned and operated Wakefield's, continuing that family's tradition of excellence, and was so very proud to see the business transition to his nephew Gary Linquist Jr.
He is beloved by his wife Karen who will remember and miss him all the days of her life.
His daughter Sara was his greatest joy, and he was immensely proud of his nephews Gary (Kristy), Mark (Vanessa) and Tanner (Michelle).
Bob will be sadly missed by brothers Gary (Glenna) and Jake (Barb).
Bob will be remembered by many family and friends in Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and beyond.
He is predeceased by his parents, Morley and Margaret.
Special thanks to all the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice and the Regional Cancer Centre for their compassionate care and our friends who sustained us during the journey.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, November 1st , starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Port Arthur Curling Club, 214 Egan Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph's Foundation and the Regional Cancer Centre Foundation are appreciated.