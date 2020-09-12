1/1
Robert Murray Munro
Mr. Robert Murray Munro, 90 years old, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020. He was raised and educated in Thunder Bay and attended Francis Street School and Selkirk High School. He was employed with the Canadian Grain Commission as an assistant grain inspector.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years Marilyn (Childs), son Robert (Nicole), daughter Janice Hartford (Brian), and grandchildren Denise Evans (Kristofer), Robert Munro Jr., Amanda Hartford, Michael Hartford, Andrew Hartford, and great grandchild Theodore Evans. Also survived by sister Jean Donadel (Mario), brother in law, Richard Childs (Chris), brother in law Max Mekilok, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Bob Munro was a good man. He taught his children and grandchildren the values of hard work, integrity, and most of all, the love of family. He said what he meant, and meant what he said. (There was no guessing where you stood with Bob.)

Music was a large part of Bob's life. He spent many years performing with the Fort William Male Choir and St. Andrew's Church Choir. He sang at numerous weddings and funerals. Some of his most precious moments were singing alongside his daughter Janice.

Our Poppa loved his gardens, and it gave him great pleasure sharing the bounties of his labour. He had a soft spot for dogs, be it the family pets or the neighbourhood pooches. He was also a great storyteller and conversationalist who was well informed on many topics.

Bob, we will miss your beautiful songs filling each room of the house. It is quiet now, but we find solace knowing that you are with your sweet mother who you loved so much.

Special thank you to Dr. Brent Bukovy for his outstanding care and compassion.

Cremation has taken place. A small gathering will take place at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Renal Unit at the TBRHSC would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
