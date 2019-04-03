|
September 9, 1944 – April 1, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Robert Presenger on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center following a brief illness.
Robert was born on September 9, 1944 in Fort William, Ontario to John and Anita Presenger. He worked on the ships and sailed to many ports. He loved going to Duluth with Pat and watching the ships come in. Robert also worked in construction, finally at McKellar Hospital as head painter in maintenance for twenty years until his retirement. After Robert retired he started making Bean Bag Games and selling them. He was a very loving person and always helped family and friends. He also loved the casino, and told his sister Bunnie which machine to play. She's still trying to win the Big One. Robert also enjoyed watching Nascar racing and then calling his brother in-law Joe to talk about them.
Robert is survived by his partner, Patricia Levesque; sisters Rose (Joe) Ambro and Bunnie (Kevin) Mcardle; nieces JoAnne Oldale (Dave), Lori (Doug) Wright, Julie Mcardle, nephews Kevin Mcardle (Tammy), Jason Mcardle; great-nieces Courtney (Eric) Breukelman and Channelle Mcardle; great-nephews Lucas Mcardle, Kyle Wright, Nicholas Burke and cousins Bev Schelling, Cathy Presenger and numerous extended family.
Robert is predeceased by his parents and his aunt Ruth Presenger.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:30 am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, with the Rev. Robert Smith officiating. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Until We Meet Again
Those special memories of you
will always bring a smile.
If only I could sit and talk again
just like we used to do.
You always meant so very much
and always will too.
The fact that you're no longer here
will always cause me pain,
but you're forever in my heart
until we meet again.
My love, and best friend
Always, Pat.
