It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Raabe announce that he died on Tuesday December 24th 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. This was due to his battle with diabetes, COPD and congestive heart failure. Robert was 79 years of age. Robert, aka, “Rock-a-Bob” will be greatly missed by his wife of 17 years, Teresita Leal-Raabe, daughter Danielle Bourque (Clint), son Kenneth Raabe (Kelly), stepsons Kristoffer Joseph Leal, Kristian Leal and Kevin Leal, his 9 grandchildren and 4 surviving siblings, Sheila Landon (Tom), Murray Raabe (Paulette), Donald Raabe (Rose) and David Raabe. Robert is predeceased by his brother Arlin Raabe (late Anne). Robert was born on May 14, 1940 in Pembroke, On. He had a long career in the Newspaper business and later got baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 12, 1992. Robert was known for his art of conversation and his way of explaining himself by drawing on anything that was readily available. He loved spending time with family and friends in the outdoors hunting, fishing and quading. Robert's family wishes to thank all those involved in his caregiving over the last 6 years, as he was always treated with kindness and respect. No funeral services will be held. The family will have a small private gathering at a later date.