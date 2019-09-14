Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Roland "Bob" Lang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Roland "Bob" Lang Obituary

Robert "Bob" Lang passed away on September 10, 2019. MS may have ravaged his body; fortunately, his mind was sharp and intact. His love for his little family was boundless and his pride in their accomplishments was palpable. His will to live was beyond compare. He played the hand he was dealt with strength, dignity and humour.

To some he was known as "Bob the Banker", to others he was known as a man with strong political opinions, always ready for a debate. To me, he was the love of my life, to Alyson he was an adoring father, to Derek he was a caring father-in-law. To his grandchildren, William and Charly, he was one of a kind, a loving grandpa whom they called "Bob".

Bob leaves to grieve his wife Patricia "Pat", daughter Alyson (Derek) Jennings and grandchildren, William and Charlotte. Also left to grieve are his sister-in-law, Anna Lang - nieces and nephews, William, Carla, Michael and Glenda (Walter), brother-in-law John Sullivan (Mary), Elizabeth Sullivan, Colleen (Adrian), Ian (Catherine).

We are so very grateful to our family physician, Dr. Allison for ensuring that Bob had exceptional medical care at home. We sincerely appreciated all the Emergency Room, ICU, 2A and Palliative Care staff at TBRHSC who provided excellent care and treated Bob with dignity and respect. The nursing staff from the LHIN and St. Elizabeth Health Care were professional and dedicated. His personal caregivers were his lifeline and they contributed to the richness of his life and ours.

For those wishing to make a donation, the Robert Lang Memorial Nursing Award has been created at the University of New Brunswick ([email protected] or 506-458-7594) or the Emergency Room Fund at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Cremation has taken place and a private acknowledgment of Bob's life will be held at a later date.

Never has the phrase
"May he Rest in Peace"
meant so much.


Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now