Robert "Bob" Lang passed away on September 10, 2019. MS may have ravaged his body; fortunately, his mind was sharp and intact. His love for his little family was boundless and his pride in their accomplishments was palpable. His will to live was beyond compare. He played the hand he was dealt with strength, dignity and humour.Never has the phrase
To some he was known as "Bob the Banker", to others he was known as a man with strong political opinions, always ready for a debate. To me, he was the love of my life, to Alyson he was an adoring father, to Derek he was a caring father-in-law. To his grandchildren, William and Charly, he was one of a kind, a loving grandpa whom they called "Bob".
Bob leaves to grieve his wife Patricia "Pat", daughter Alyson (Derek) Jennings and grandchildren, William and Charlotte. Also left to grieve are his sister-in-law, Anna Lang - nieces and nephews, William, Carla, Michael and Glenda (Walter), brother-in-law John Sullivan (Mary), Elizabeth Sullivan, Colleen (Adrian), Ian (Catherine).
We are so very grateful to our family physician, Dr. Allison for ensuring that Bob had exceptional medical care at home. We sincerely appreciated all the Emergency Room, ICU, 2A and Palliative Care staff at TBRHSC who provided excellent care and treated Bob with dignity and respect. The nursing staff from the LHIN and St. Elizabeth Health Care were professional and dedicated. His personal caregivers were his lifeline and they contributed to the richness of his life and ours.
For those wishing to make a donation, the Robert Lang Memorial Nursing Award has been created at the University of New Brunswick ([email protected] or 506-458-7594) or the Emergency Room Fund at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Cremation has taken place and a private acknowledgment of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
"May he Rest in Peace"
meant so much.
