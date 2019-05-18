|
Mr. Robert Satterthwaite, aged 57 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Southbridge Lakehead. Robert was born on March 7, 1962 at McKellar Hospital. He was a welder with UA Local 628 for many years and retired due to ill health. Robert enjoyed spending time with family and he loved to go camping at Shebandowan, fishing, hunting, bike riding and always being a dare devil. He is survived by his brother Don (Lana); sister Debbie (Jim) and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Barbara Satterthwaite; sisters Sherry Bakos and Sandra Satterthwaite. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held at this time. On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca