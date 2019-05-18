Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Satterthwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Satterthwaite

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Satterthwaite Obituary

Mr. Robert Satterthwaite, aged 57 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Southbridge Lakehead. Robert was born on March 7, 1962 at McKellar Hospital. He was a welder with UA Local 628 for many years and retired due to ill health. Robert enjoyed spending time with family and he loved to go camping at Shebandowan, fishing, hunting, bike riding and always being a dare devil. He is survived by his brother Don (Lana); sister Debbie (Jim) and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Barbara Satterthwaite; sisters Sherry Bakos and Sandra Satterthwaite. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held at this time.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now