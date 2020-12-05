

October 30, 1979 –

November 29, 2020



Rest in peace my son,

till we meet again.

We love you so much.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our son Robert. Robert is survived by his wife Christine Matkowski (Seifert), Niagara Falls, daughters Tia-Lynn Hill (St. Catherines), Grace and Anna Daigle-Matkowski, Thunder Bay, stepdaughters Cora and Amber of Niagara Falls. Robert is also survived by 1 precious granddaughter Braelynn Hill, Thunder Bay (South Gillies). Robert is survived by his parents Terence and Bobbi-Lynne Matkowski, his siblings Michelle (Terry, Thunder Bay), Terry-Lynn Boegel of Cambridge, ON, Lisa Matkowski of Thunder Bay. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. Robert is predeceased by all his grandparents. Cremation has taken place in Niagara Falls. Celebration of Life in Niagara at the Morse & Sons Funeral Home. Robert will be brought back to Thunder Bay for final service and burial at a later date.