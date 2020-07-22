1/1
Robert Stephen Niemi
1955 - 2020
Robert Stephen Niemi, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, formerly of Thunder Bay, ON, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Prairie Lake Hospice, at the age of 64 years.

Bob was born on October 22, 1955 in Thunder Bay. He worked as a truck driver at Newalta Corporation. He was also a proud Provincial Paper Mill worker for 25 years. Bob was a loving, friendly and caring person. He loved to go travelling and see the world, listening to country music, and old and classic cars.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Julie Niemi; children: Penny (Drew) Landry, Ernesto (May) Lopez, and Charlie Joe Petersen; grandchildren: Ozbourne Landry, Lyanna Lopez, Lyam Lopez, and Lucienne Landry; brother Allan (Shirley) Niemi and niece Shannon; sister Donna (Ronald) Guerrieri and nieces Tamara and Patty; brother Eric (Sandra) Niemi and nephews: Jason, Alex, Greg, and Kyrl; sister Karen (James) Stevens and nephew William; sister Michelle (Kevin) Knudson and nieces Halie and Hannah; sister Eileen (Ron) Winters and nephews Robert and Wayne, nieces Sharleen and Rhonda; sister Linda (Larry) Santa and nieces Corrine, Laurie, Tarina, nephew Ryan.

Bob was predeceased by his parents William and Laura Niemi, and nephew Kenny.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grande Prairie. If you would like to attend, please call the family to let them know.

Interment will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00am, at Grande Prairie City Cemetery (84th Ave. & 112th St.)

Condolences may be
sent by visiting
www.oliversfuneralhome.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Death is not the end, it's the beginning of a different journey. May the grief that you know and feel right now be overcome by the love and memories. Our deepest condolences to Al and the rest of the family.
Derrick Rusnick & Family
Acquaintance
