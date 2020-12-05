It is with broken hearts that the family share the news. On the evening of Tuesday, December 1, 2020 the world lost a wonderful man. Robert (better known as Bob) Taisto Paajanen passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice from complications of Alzheimers disease and renal failure.



A red-headed boy named Bob was born in Thunder Bay on a cold winter night on February 9, 1944 to Taisto and Aileen Paajanen. He grew up on John Street with his grandparents and entered kindergarten at John Street School where he could not speak a word of English, having been raised speaking fluent Finnish at home. He attended Algonquin School later moving to Central School for Grade 8. It was in this class that Bob's life changed forever when he met the true love of his life Bonnie Bennett. They were married in 1963 and spent the next 57 years making incredible memories. Together they built a life of laughter and love always supporting one another through the darkest times and embracing the moments with their three children: Robert Bennett, Debra Lynne, and William Kenneth. The absolute joy of his life was his seven grandchildren: Braedan, Briana, Avery, Mikayla, Meredith, Ashley and Elise. He was a strong source of support for them, and they adored him as much as he adored them. He taught them the importance of family and hard work and was so proud of the individuals they have become.



Bob was a hard worker and gifted “numbers man” as seen by his peers. In his career as an accountant he worked for Mills Supply, Terry Industries, Great Lakes Steel and before early retirement at the age of 60 was at Venshore Mechanical. Undaunted by the severe economic challenges of the 80's recessions, Bob continued to support his family, children, sisters and his mother through these years as an entrepreneur/restauranteur with the Ignace Wayfare and Golden Griddle Pancake House franchise in Thunder Bay.



Bob believed strongly in the Thunder Bay community and gave back with ample volunteer work. He applied his accounting skills to be the long-time treasurer of the Thunder Bay Twins and the Thunder Bay Figure Skating Club. Through these organizations, he met and made life-long friends. He was also associated with the Thunder Bay chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society. He was a willing manager for his son's hockey teams. He helped many seniors with their income tax and assisted small businesses setting up their books.



Bob was a happy person and he was best known to his friends and colleagues as “Mr. One-Liner.” No matter who he was with, he had a broad smile and a joke to lighten the mood. Bob was an avid sports enthusiast. He bowled, watched and attended many hockey games, mostly the Thunder Bay Twins and Minnesota North Stars. He organized bus trips to go and cheer on the Minnesota Vikings. A proud Canadian, his favourite Saturday night activity was watching Hockey Night in Canada with his best friend Reggie.



Bob and Bonnie loved to travel. They went to Florida, Arizona, the West Coast of the US and Canada, Las Vegas, and of course many times to Winnipeg and Toronto to see their sons and their families. The longest and most memorable family trip was in 1978 when they drove Billy's favourite brown station wagon that pulled a 22 foot trailer across the US down to California Disneyland, up the US west coast and back across Canada. Our camp at Lake Shebandowan produced generations of memories for Bob and his family.



When his Alzheimer's diagnosis came in 2014, Bob's hobby to keep his mind busy was puzzles and decorating shortbread cookies for his friends in Suncrest Villa.



Predeceased by grandparents Ilmi and Vilho Wiitanen, Oscar and Aino Paajanen, mother Aileen Lukis, father Taisto Paajanen, his beautiful baby sister Beverly Kraft, brother-in-law Randy Kraft and his favourite cousins Eric Erickson and Violet Leeyus.



Bob is survived by his wife of 57+ years Bonnie, children Bob (Jennifer Read) and their children Meredith and Elise; Debbie Prete (Saverio) and their children Braedan, Briana (Jake) and Avery (Matt); Billy (Tami) and their children Mikayla and Ashley; sister Brenda Oinonen, nephew Tyson, nieces Tanya, Kelly, Krystyna, and Kaitlyn; very special friends Karen and Reg Woodbeck, Marg and Larry German, Mike and Roz Jurcik, Anna and Tony Zappitelli, Forrest and Kathy Notwell, Tuula and Andy Kilgour, Wendy and Rick Kostick, Richard and Jean Papineau, Pat Halverson, Ken Gravelle and Jack Robertson.



Cremation has taken place.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a celebration of Bob's life will be held in summer 2021 with his family and friends. A private burial of his ashes will take place at Riverside Cemetery and his favourite place on earth Lake Shebandowan.



To our many friends who have continually called, brought food or just sent us your love and support, may God bless you all. Thank you. Dr. Kennedy – we can never thank you enough for the years of exceptional care of Bob. Dr. Acedillo – we appreciated your medical expertise, coach and counsel through a difficult time.



Our thanks to many people who have helped us over the past 8 years. To the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay – Deanna, Shona, Amber, Jaclyn, Lucy, Karen and others – your programs are so helpful. Please keep up the great work! To Jessica, Community Care Co-ordinator at the NWLHIN you were definitely our guardian angel. To the entire Palliative Care Team, Calvin, Madison and Mitch, thanks so much for getting him into Hospice. To Bayshore staff, especially Geri, we appreciated your help and support in the final weeks. To our OT Sue, thanks for getting us all the safety equipment. Finally, to all the staff at St Joseph's Hospice, including Drs. Miller, Migay, and Davis, along with Nurses Theresa, Clara, Alexa and Lily, many thanks for making him comfortable as he transitioned.

Thank you to our wonderful community of neighbours and friends at Suncrest Villa, you are all exceptional angels on earth.



To my children and grandchildren: THANK YOU, I LOVE YOU.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to the “Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay” or “Camp Quality Northwestern Ontario” or the Ontario Rett Syndrome Association through Harbourview Funeral Centre.