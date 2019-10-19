Home

Robert Thompson (Tom) Buchanan

September 5, 1931 –
October 11, 2019

Tom passed away peacefully at Kamloops Seniors Village in Kamloops, BC. Tom was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and was the eldest of twelve children of Alfred & Rena Buchanan (nee Jackson). A former resident of Kaministiqua and Thunder Bay, Tom and his family moved to Kamloops in 1972. Tom is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Marjorie (Grieve) of 62 years, sons Rob (Joyce), Peter (Teresa) of Kamloops, Earl (Heather) of Calgary and daughter Juliann (Bernie) of Thunder Bay. He has 11 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He is also survived by 4 brothers and 1 sister and was predeceased by his parents, 6 siblings and 1 great grandson.
