Mr. Robert Tomus "Tom" Jaggard, age 78 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, with his family by his side.
Tom was born in Port Arthur on April 2, 1941. He was educated locally and went on to have a long trucking career as an Owner/Operator. Tom had a generous heart and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed being under the hood of a car, and could solve any problem his family and friends had with their vehicles. Tom especially loved Avalanche Trucks. He was passionate about being outdoors and fishing and he also loved old country music. Tom was a friend to everyone and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his children Deb (Rick) Bennett, Laura Jensen, Tracey (Clayton) Keith, Rob (Karen) Jaggard and Charmin Rahmer; brothers David (Paula) Jaggard and Larry (Debbie) Jaggard; sisters Sharron (Cecil) Ramsbottom, and Bernice (Alfred “Butch”) Jeffries as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his son Charles Jaggard and son-in-law Henrik Jensen; parents, Norman and Pheobe Jaggard; brothers Freddy (in infancy) and Lawrence “Butch” Jaggard; sisters Beverley Jaggard (in infancy), Audrey Duce and Grace Dean as well as many aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Tom to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
