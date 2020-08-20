1/1
Robert Victor McKay
1966 - 2020
ROBERT VICTOR MCKAY



Mr. Robert Victor McKay passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 8:52 a.m. at the TBRHSC at the age of 54.



Robert was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario on March 3, 1966 and spent the majority of his life in Big Trout Lake where he was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Robert worked as a mechanic and heavy machine operator.



Robert is survived by his mother Sarah McKay; partner Marsha Ledger; sisters Patricia McKay (Larry) and Lisa McKay (Jake); brothers Delon McKay, Donald McKay (Cheryl), Fred McKay and Lamar McKay (Ruth); daughters Harriet Beardy, Diane Hudson, Erica McKay, Elsie McKay, Roberta McKay, Sarah McKay and Jamie Ledger; sons Joshua St. Cyr, Johnny Hudson and Cory Hartley and 17 grandchildren.



Predeceased by grandparents Ellen and George McKay; daughter Arlene Sainnawap; uncle Alex McKay and 1 grandchild.



Funeral Services for Mr. Robert McKay will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home. Visitation will start one hour prior. Interment will take place following the service at Riverside Cemetery. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
