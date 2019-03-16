|
Mr. Robert (Bob) Wark, aged 76 years, resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Fort William, son of the late Mr. & Mrs. James Wark. Bob is survived by wife Peggy Wark, his five children: Tracey Wark, Debbie Enders, Michael Wark (Paula), Bradley Wark (Angel) and Brenda DeVente (Dave). Also survived by fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob was employed at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool until retirement. Bob is also survived by his brothers, Pete Wark (Donna), and Stanley Wark. His is predeceased by his parents James and Madelaine Wark and brother Jim. Respecting Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place with a private family ceremony at a later date.