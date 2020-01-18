|
Mr. Robert “Bob” Welch, age 67 years, passed away following a brief illness in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Bob was born October 2, 1952 in Fort William and was a life-time resident of the area. He began his career with Great Lakes Forest Products in 1977, retiring in 2009. Bob was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #844. His summers were filled with golfing and in his younger years camping. He loved to watch Nascar and hockey. He enjoyed socializing at the Wayland and had many friends there. The light of his life was his granddaughter Kenzie, with whom he had a special bond.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Kim (Jeff) Bunch and beloved granddaughter, Kenzie Bunch; mother Flo Haire; siblings, Norman (Sharon), Jack (Shirley), Wendy Bradshaw and Cathy (Darcy) Tymchyshyn and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Predeceased by his father, Fred Welch and step-father Irwin Haire.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Robert Welch will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James with the Rev. Joyce Yanishewski officiating.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the George Jeffrey Children's Foundation.
