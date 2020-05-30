It is with sadness that the Woodgate family announces the passing of Robert on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at the age of 77 yrs. He was predeceased by his parents Leonard and Maude (nee Agombar) Woodgate. Robert is survived by his siblings Donald, Patricia Forester (Larry) and Joni Gale (Pat). He will be missed by his children Peter (Andrea), Lisa (Bob) & Joseph (Wendy); grandchildren Jonathan, Alisha, Cassandra, Gerald, Alex, Karolyn, Jacob, Jillian and by his 7 great grandchildren. As per his wishes there will be no visitation or service. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff and volunteers at Cassellholme over the past 25 years that took care of Robert, and made him feel at home. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Thunder Bay. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HILLSIDE FUNERAL SERVICES, North Bay.Online condolencescan be made at