Hon. Robert (Bob) Zelinski, QC, age 86, passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 28, 2019. Bob was born April 2, 1932 in Port Arthur, the second of four children to Edward and Mary Zelinski of Thunder Bay. Bob was a distinguished member of the Thunder Bay community throughout his life, as a lawyer and judge and as a friend to many. Most importantly, he was an adored husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
After attending local schools in Port Arthur, Bob went south to earn a B.A. (Econ.) Degree from Queen's University and his LLB from the University of Toronto, Osgoode Hall, from which he was called to the bar in 1957. He then joined his lifelong friend, classmate and partner, Nick Pustina, in the law practice of Callon, Pustina and Zelinski, and then joined in partnership with John Carrel, Nick Pustina, Kris Knutsen and Ken Whent, where he practiced broadly, including a variety of cases determined at the trial and appellate jurisdictions. Bob was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1968 and, after a 29 year career practicing law, was appointed to the District Court (now Superior Court) of Ontario in 1986.
Bob loved the law and truly found his calling as Justice, earning the respect of his fellow judges, lawyers and law enforcement for his knowledge, ethics and professionalism in presiding over his courtroom. He also involved himself in his profession as a member and Past President of the Thunder Bay Law Association, a member and director of the Ontario Advocates Society, and a member of the Canadian Bar Association.
Bob was also an active member in the community, as a founding director of Thunder Bay Ski Jumps (Big Thunder), President of the Lake Superior Ski Division, President of the Gyros service club, trustee of the Ontario Science Centre and a contributor of his time and effort to many charitable and professional institutions and causes.
Bob met the love of his life, Joan Oldale, and after a whirlwind romance they married in 1959 and shared 52 wonderful years together, until she passed in 2012. They had many friends and enjoyed good times with them in Thunder Bay and Amethyst Harbour, where they had a cottage for many years, as well as in Owen Sound and Milton, Ontario, where Bob was initially appointed until returning to Thunder Bay in 1998.
The most important parts of Bob's life were his family and friends. This included his parents, his wife and partner Joan, and his children and grandchildren; daughters Jane (Todd) Evans and Leslie (Dean) Lagadin, sons David (Jo-Ann) Zelinski and John Zelinski, and grandchildren and their partners, Katie, Sydney (Michael), Tessa (Eric), Anders (Fernanda), Colin, Alex (Christina) and Aaron (Ashley). Bob was also always close to his siblings, Ellie (Ray) Langevin of North Carolina, Greg Zelinski of Thunder Bay/Nipigon and Gerry Zelinski (deceased), as well as sisters-in-law Barb Stechyshyn and Betty Martin and their spouses, Ron and Marty (deceased), and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to colleagues from the legal community, Bob and Joan made many friends and enjoyed great times in Thunder Bay, Amethyst Harbour and Southern Ontario. Ski trips, masquerades, and seasonal parties were all celebrated to the fullest, and memories of these events will be shared by dear friends and family for years to come.
Bob lived his life fully, with great passion, enthusiasm and honesty. He will be dearly missed. Bob had a deep faith which sustained him throughout his life. He talked often of being reunited with his beloved, Joan, and the family takes comfort in knowing that they are together once again.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 when family and friends will gather at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, 88 Clayte St. (off Shuniah St.) for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly, followed by a reception at Harbourview Funeral Centre, 499 N. Cumberland St. Private interment for family will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory in the or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and rehab team at the Regional Health Centre and St. Joseph's Hospital for their compassionate care of Bob, and also especially Lori for the love and care she showed dad for many years.