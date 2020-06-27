



(December 25, 1935 – June 15, 2020)



Fay peacefully passed away at home in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her best friend and beloved husband Norman of 60 years, her beautiful and loving children and grandchildren: James (Pam), children Brock and Braeden of Edenton, North Carolina; Jane (Duncan), children Cameron (Amanda), Megan and Madyson of Vancouver; Nancy, daughter Megan of Sault Ste. Marie. Fay is also survived by her loved sisters and brothers: Patricia (Peter), Suzy (Al), Kelly, Diane (Michael), Shaun (Lynn), Kevin, Debbie O'Neil and their children. Fay is predeceased by her sister Barbara, her brother Brian (Brenda), nephew Jesse and niece Sabrina. Fay was born and educated in Thunder Bay, Ontario, graduating in 1957 from the McKellar General Hospital School of Nursing. She then went on to get her Diploma in Public Health Nursing at the University of Toronto. Fay enjoyed a variety of jobs during her nursing career as well as many hours volunteering in her community. Some of Fay's happiest memories were spending time with family and friends at their summer cottage. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed a good game of golf with the girls. In respecting Fay's wishes, no formal service will be held. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the family plot at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to ARCH would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, 705-945-7758).