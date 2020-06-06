It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roberta Marie Sarachman of Blyth at Huronlea, Home for the Aged on May 22, 2020 from the complications of dementia.
Due to the COVID-19 limitations, only her husband Greg could be at her bedside, while children David, Jonathan and Amanda, held vigil outside her window.
Roberta was the beloved wife of 51 years to Greg Sarachman of Blyth, and the cherished Mother to David, Jonathan Sarachman (Sally) of Kitchener, and Amanda Hostler (Andrew), of Cambridge. She was the much-loved Baba to her grandchildren, Sophie and Liam Hostler.
Roberta was sister to surviving brother William Andrews (Donna), and sister-in-law Mary Andrews; Sister-in-law to Roseann Moyer (Lorne), Joanne Kelch (Dwayne), Allan Sarachman (Sheree); fondly remembered as “Auntie Robbie” by her nieces and nephews, as well as members of her extended family, and the lifelong friends who were treated as family.
Roberta was pre-deceased by her parents, Orest and Minnie Andrews, of Lively, her youngest brother Terry, nephew Dana Andrews, and in-laws, John and Elaine Sarachman.
Roberta was a graduate of Marymount College and Laurentian University in Sudbury, where she met her husband-to-be. They were married in September 1969.
Roberta's life journey was a most interesting one- both figuratively and literally. Throughout their marriage and respective careers, Roberta and Greg re-located from Sudbury to Thunder Bay, Toronto, Meadowvale, Erin Mills, Oakville, Holland Landing, Cambridge, and finally Blyth, Ontario.
Roberta was a participatory Mom and active with the Oakville Figure Skating Club, East Gwillimbury Figure Skating Club, and on the Board of Directors for the Preston Figure Skating Club, as well as Set Designer for the its major ice shows.
Roberta is fondly remembered as an amazing Mom, who made every birthday, holiday, and family dinner a special event. She was a natural Mom, patient, kind and understanding who was there for her children. She provided a landscape that allowed her children to explore who they were and discover the things in this world that brought them joy, even if she herself did not understand those things herself. She wasn't just a parent, she was a best friend and a confidante and we will miss her every day of our lives.
Due to the COVID-19 limitations, a private family gathering has already taken place at Falconer Funeral Home, Clinton on May 25, with cremation to follow. A memorial gathering at a safe time, in the future, is still to-be-determined.
Roberta will be sadly missed by all who ever knew her. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, plant some Forget-Me-Nots, which seem to abound in Blyth, in your garden, in memory of Roberta, or make a donation in her name to The Alzheimer Society of Canada (www.alzheimer.ca).
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.