|
|
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of my dear wife Roberta “Bertie” Menard, who lost her battle with cancer on September 22, 2019. She fought with all her might, and was such a strong woman.
She loved life, people and especially her family. She was my special friend, partner and the love of my life. She taught me an awful lot about that love that she was so good at giving to everyone she knew. I will miss you babe more than you will ever know. Rest in peace my love and enjoy your new life as a special angel with your mom, dad and little brother.
Watch over your two amazing sons, your granddaughter “Baby Girl” and your grandson and great granddaughter and family. I will love you forever and will carry you in my heart and with myself so we will never be apart as we were for the ten beautiful years you gave me. Rest in peace my special Princess Angel.
Bertie will be lovingly remembered by husband Jacques; sons Robert (Lauri) Thompson and Wade (Gianna) Thompson; grandchildren Daniel and Riley; great grandchild McKenzie; five sisters and three brothers.
Roberta was predeceased by parents Harold and Catherine Upton and baby brother Harold Robert Upton.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Ed Long. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.