Roberta Janet Thornburrow (Irving), age 92, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on May 8th, 2020. Roberta is survived by her children, Bob (Jackie) and Judi (Alan). She was a special Gran to her grandchildren, Donna Stratton (Jason), Jenni Thompson, and Russell Lefort (Beth), and great grandchildren Brandon, Bradley, Alex and Kayla. Roberta was known as Aunty Bert to many nieces and nephews and Bert to many friends. Roberta was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Morley in December 2018, grandson Denis in 2012, her sister Margaret Sutton and brother John Irving. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 13, 2020.