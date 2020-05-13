Roberta Thornburrow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Janet Thornburrow (Irving), age 92, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on May 8th, 2020. Roberta is survived by her children, Bob (Jackie) and Judi (Alan). She was a special Gran to her grandchildren, Donna Stratton (Jason), Jenni Thompson, and Russell Lefort (Beth), and great grandchildren Brandon, Bradley, Alex and Kayla. Roberta was known as Aunty Bert to many nieces and nephews and Bert to many friends. Roberta was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Morley in December 2018, grandson Denis in 2012, her sister Margaret Sutton and brother John Irving. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved