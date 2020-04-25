|
Mr. Robert Frederick Reid, age 84 years, passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Robert was born in Port Arthur on June 5, 1935, the son of Ozzie and Ina Reid, and was a lifetime resident. He was married to the love of his life Shirley (nee Pero) for 60 years and together they raised three sons. Robert enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends camping at Whitefish Lake, trips to the casino with Shirley and cheering for his beloved Boston Bruins. He spent most of his working life in the employ of Abitibi Provincial Papers and he was a longtime member of Branch #5 of the Royal Canadian Legion. Robert will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Shirley, sons Rod and Ossie, grandchildren Christie, Robert and Cheryl, 4 great grandchildren as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents Ozzie and Ina, son Christopher, brother William and sister Pauline Henderson. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Robert's life will be held when we are all able to safely gather again. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Branch #5 Legion would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street. On-line condolences
