|
|
June 11, 1956 – August 22, 2019
Mr. Robin Jardine, age 63 years, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Robin was born in Kenora, ON on June 11, 1956 to Colin and Madeleine Jardine. He was raised and educated in Labrador City, Nfld and Sherbrooke, QC. In his teenage years, Robin loved to ski and he raced downhill competitively in Labrador City and Lennoxville, QC. He also coached a ski team (summer training camps) in France and Chile, South America. He moved to Kenora for a short period and worked in construction. Robin then moved to Thunder Bay, where he attended Lakehead University and completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also enjoyed cross-country skiing, camping, fishing and most recently, traveling to the Philippines. In addition, Robin made numerous road trips with his daughter (whom he loved so dearly) including many trips to Quebec, so she could spend time with her grandparents. Bryce (his grandson) was his greatest joy and pride and brought him so much happiness. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and expertise in home renovations with his son-in-law, Kevin.
Robin went on to self-employment as a skilled tradesman in the areas of carpentry, plumbing and electrical work in Thunder Bay and then went on to Kingfisher Lake First Nation. He worked in the community for a number of years, gaining trust and much respect of the people and making a difference in the lives of many community people while working there. He will be sadly missed by the people of Kingfisher Lake First Nation. Robin was a kind and hard-working man who took great pride in his work and accomplishments.
During his time in Kingfisher Lake First Nation, Robin brought out over one hundred stray dogs to Thunder Bay so they could receive care and find loving homes. He was a very caring man who always put others first.
Robin built his home in Kaministiquia including building a cabin (sugar camp) for his father as his father was in maple syrup production. His father owned land in Rock Forest, QC where he planted numerous maple trees to produce the syrup.
Robin is survived by his beloved daughter Vanessa (Kevin) Moody; grandson Bryce and granddaughter on the way as well as his wife Rose. Also surviving are Vanessa's mother, Julia Jardine; grandpuppy Rex; two sisters and two brothers; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and in-laws.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother Dave; nephews Tyler and Isiah and his faithful dog, Logan.
Cremation has taken place. A private immediate family service was held and interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
If friends so wish, donations made in memory of Robin to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Dad, You are Forever in our Hearts.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com