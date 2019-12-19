Home

Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
Robinson Tom

Robinson Tom Obituary

Tom passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 79. Tom was born in North Bay, Ontario. He will be missed by all the salmon fishermen on Lake Superior. Tom had a nick name of Tommy two too many. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, good friend Archie Hoogsteen, Terry Lund and Sue. If friends so desire donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com

