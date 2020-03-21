|
Mr. Rocco Anthony DiGiuseppe, age 88 years, passed away peacefully in Hogarth-Riverview Manor on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Rocco was an individual with a forceful personality, tempered by a good sense of humour and deep love for his family. All who were close to him benefited from the breadth and depth of his reading, life experiences, thinking and sense of humor.
Rocco leaves behind his sons, Donald and David DiGiuseppe as well as his grandchildren, Milan & Sydney (Donald's children), and John & Michael (David's children).
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Palmina (nee: Castelli).
As per Rocco's wishes, cremation has taken place and no funeral service will be held at this time. Interment beside his wife in St. Andrew's Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
His sons are deeply grateful to and would like to thank the many family members who visited with him regularly near the end; especially his sister-in-law, Karin DiGiuseppe, who took care of many details, large and small, with kindness and patience.
