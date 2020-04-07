Home

Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
Rocklund Duane "Rocky" Gregnol

Mr. Rocklund “Rocky” Duane Gregnol, 62 years, of Nipigon, Ontario passed away suddenly, at his home, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Rocky is predeceased by his parents – Freda and Leno Gregnol. He is survived by his wife Doris (nee Dufour) of Nipigon, by three children – Ryan Gregnol (Sarah) of Kitchener, Ontario, Katrina Gregnol (Saron) of Whitby, Ontario and Robert (Larissa) Gregnol of Ottawa, Ontario, by one grandson Kingston and by his sister Pam (Colin “Fats”) Button of Nipigon. According to Rocky's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.

