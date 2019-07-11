|
|
In memory of Rocky, a loving husband, soul mate, and unique father:
Already a year since you departed,
all but too soon;
not by your choice
but by God's, I suppose.
Since you left
I never felt so much pain
in my heart,
wiped so many tears,
felt such emptiness.
I miss my Superman.
The love I have for you,
and you for me,
is what gave me the strength
to get through this first year;
and knowing you're never too far,
because you're always in
my Heart,
I know I can get through anything.
Until we are reunited
I will miss you.
I will never forget us.
~ Love always, your wife, Donna