Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
11969 – 216th Street
Maple Ridge, BC V2X 5H9
(604) 463-8121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
11969 – 216th Street
Maple Ridge, BC V2X 5H9
Roderick David Oliver


1956 - 2019
Roderick David Oliver Obituary

January 27, 1956 –
March 3, 2019

It is with immense sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Rod at his home in Maple Ridge, British Columbia. Rod was born January 27, 1956 in Toronto Ontario and passed away peacefully March 3, 2019 due to a lengthy battle with Diabetes.

Rod was predeceased by his parents Douglas Robertson Oliver, Hilda Rosalind Avery (Bunny) and his brother Douglas Allan Oliver. He was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife of 42 years Leona, sister Tracy (Lloyd), children James (Kelly), Sara (Matt), his 2 beloved grandchildren Landon and Makaylah and many other wonderful family and friends.

Rod grew up in Thunder Bay and excelled in sports in high school. This is where he forged many friendships that have lasted a lifetime. After high school he joined the Canadian Grain Commission and enjoyed a 35 year career both in Thunder Bay and Vancouver and was also a dedicated union president for many years. For the past 5 years he also served as strata council president for his BC residence which he deeply cared about. Rod loved to play golf, fish and watch his favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rod and Leona's passion was their family and they never missed an opportunity to attend their children and later grandchildren's activities. They could always be counted on for their encouragement and support.

A celebration of Rod's life will be held at 12 noon Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, 11969 216 St, Maple Ridge, British Columbia. A reception will immediately follow the service.

If friends desire in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.

