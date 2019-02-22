|
|
JUNE 28, 1934
Fort William, Ontario
FEBRUARY 19, 2019
Calgary, Alberta
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Roderick (Rod) Munro at the age of 84 years on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after a short illness. Rod was born in Fort William, Ontario, now known as Thunder Bay, on June 28, 1934. He worked at Great Lakes Paper Mill until retirement then volunteered at the Vickers Heights community centre before moving to Calgary to be close to his grandchildren. He leaves to mourn his wife of fifty-eight years, Margaret (Peggy), nee Perry, of Calgary, his son Scott and wife Charlene of Thunder Bay, his daughter Susan and husband Curtis of Calgary, and his daughter Laurie of Calgary. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Jordan, Jesse and Halle Colley, all of Calgary. They were the joys of his life. His siblings, Helen Guzzi, Ian and wife Joan and Donny all who still reside in Thunder Bay; as well as numerous nieces and nephews from the Sunshine coast to Newfoundland and Trinidad. He was predeceased by his father Alexander (Sandy) and mother Florence (nee Towell), and his big sister Doreen Moore of Toronto. Funeral Services will be held at The Salvation Army Glenmore Temple (921 – 68 Ave S.W., Calgary, AB) on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com. In living memory of Rod Munro, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek,14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.