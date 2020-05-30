Roderick William MacLennan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roderick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rod MacLennan, aged 90 years, died peacefully at Pinewood Court on May 18, 2020. Predeceased by his daughter Andrea of Vancouver in 1999, Rod is survived by his wife Norma Louise, his son Graham Roderick, his grandson Jack Graham Hauen and Jack's father Ian, and his ex tended family in Thunder Bay, Scotland and across Canada.

Rod served as a teacher, principal and education officer with the Fort William Board of Education and later with the Lakehead Board of Education.

For many years Rod was a playing member of the Pipes and Drums of Thunder Bay. He particularly valued the new and long-time friendships made with band members and his colleagues in education.

In more recent years Rod and Louise enjoyed visiting with family and friends in northern Ontario, Manitoba, Vancouver and Victoria.

Cremation has taken place, and a time of fellowship will be held when it is possible to gather.

Should friends wish, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved