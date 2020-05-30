Rod MacLennan, aged 90 years, died peacefully at Pinewood Court on May 18, 2020. Predeceased by his daughter Andrea of Vancouver in 1999, Rod is survived by his wife Norma Louise, his son Graham Roderick, his grandson Jack Graham Hauen and Jack's father Ian, and his ex tended family in Thunder Bay, Scotland and across Canada.
Rod served as a teacher, principal and education officer with the Fort William Board of Education and later with the Lakehead Board of Education.
For many years Rod was a playing member of the Pipes and Drums of Thunder Bay. He particularly valued the new and long-time friendships made with band members and his colleagues in education.
In more recent years Rod and Louise enjoyed visiting with family and friends in northern Ontario, Manitoba, Vancouver and Victoria.
Cremation has taken place, and a time of fellowship will be held when it is possible to gather.
Should friends wish, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 30, 2020.