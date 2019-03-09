|
August 7, 1933 -R.I.P. "Gentle Man"
February 20, 2019
Our beloved Rod passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born in Vickers Heights to Zip and Lorne Gleeson and was the eldest of five siblings. During his teen years he and his siblings, known as The Gleeson AcroQuintette entertained audiences both in the city and region. After graduating from Fort William Collegiate, he attained his degree in Physical Education from Sir George Williams College in Chicago. Rodman was involved thoughout his life with the YMCA from Regina to Fort William and Toronto and also spent many summers as a director of the Kinsmen Camp. His caring nature and passion for working with people inspired him to enroll at the Chiropractic College in Toronto where he obtained his Degree. He taught recreation at Confederation College as well as practicing in his Chiropractic Clinic in Thunder Bay for years treating and healing many patients. He taught applied Kinesiology in Canada and the USA. He was an active member on many boards including President of the Northwestern Ontario Chiropractic Society, Charter Diplomat of I.C.A.K. and chairman of the International Board of Kinesiology. He retired in 1996, developed a home practice in Murillo during which time he did many locums down east where he also taught NET, ACCESS and Body Talk. Rod was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Gary (2003) and Dan (2018). Rod's remarkable presence and caring soul will be deeply missed by his soulmate of 45 years Marisa (Meme), his sons Dan (Claudette), Ray (Suzanne), Rob (Joy), Don and Kylis (Aneta), his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren, his sisters Fay (Rob) and Bryer, his many nieces and nephews, his patients and friends. A celebration of life will be held on May 4th, 2019, at 2 pm - 5 pm at the Murillo Town Hall on Oliver Road. Donations in his honour may be made to St. Joseph's Care Group, Alzheimer Society or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Dr. Feldstein, nurses and supportive staff at the St. Joseph's Hospital for their care and compassion. Rod loved a good laugh and the company of friends and family.
