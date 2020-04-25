|
|
February 17, 1955 –
April 21, 2020
It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce Rod's passing. Rod was born in Red Lake Ontario, middle child of John and Kay Neufeld. Soon after the family moved to Thunder Bay where he spent the rest of his life.
Rod's life was not an easy one but he lived it to the fullest. He loved people and was always there to help anyone in need. Rod was a very outgoing, adventurous, creative and fun-loving guy who had a wicked sense of humour. He loved sports and Formula 1 racing and had a special passion for the outdoors especially fishing. This led him to be a co-founder of "Sugar Shack Ice Fishing Hut Rentals". Rod spent many wonderful years with his dad at Shebandowan and it is there that his love of the outdoors took seed. Rod loved to build things and fix things up so his career in construction was well suited to him. He was always fixing or making something and many were the recipients of the beautiful willow chairs, rockers or loves seats that he built. Rod was a fabulous cook and baker, he loved food and he shared that love with anyone and everyone who graced his door. In later years Rod found peace and comfort in making his home just outside Thunder Bay. He lived there with his soulmate Janice and their beloved pets, especially his dog Nick, until his passing.
Rod was predeceased by his parents many years ago as well as numerous aunts and uncles including his special uncle George. He is survived by his wife Janice, step-daughter Myra (Eric), sister Lynda (Allan), brother Tim, sisters-in-law Gaye (Liza) and Karen (Kenny).
Cremation has taken place and as per Rod's wishes a private get together to celebrate his life will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Rod had asked that donations be made to The Salvation Army Community and Residential Services, 545 Cumberland St, Thunder Bay.
Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure, loving you always.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com